Listen to St. Thomas Refute the Heresy of Adoptionism February 3, 2021 frmarkdwhite Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Listen to St. Thomas Refute the Heresy of Adoptionism”
I find it interesting how we can spin things to our preferred view, in particular the art of looking at isolated Scripture references without looking at Scripture as a whole, to justify some outlook we might ascribe to. It is quite helpful to hear the refutation TA prepares for those who have the interest, opportunity and mental energy to absorb it.
Thank you Fr. Mark for providing the opportunity!