Cast me not out from your presence, and your Holy Spirit take not from me.

(from our psalm at today’s Holy Mass)

—

—

In Chapter 22 of Book IV of SCG, St. Thomas explains how the Holy Spirit moves us to God.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 22

In Chapter 23, St. Thomas addresses the arguments outlined in Chapter 16, which tried to show that the Holy Spirit is not divine, but a creature.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 23