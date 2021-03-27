Altogether Divine and Altogether Human

frmarkdwhite
Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 28

St. Thomas refutes the heresy of Adoptionism again–this time with respect to its mistake about the Incarnation.

The “above” to which St. Thomas refers here = Chapter 4, when he refuted Adoptionism’s mistake about the divinity of the Son of God.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 29

This chapter is just what the doctor ordered for Holy Week. The events we recall, recounted in the gospels, involved a real human being.

St. Thomas uses the word equivocal, to refer to a word being used in a secondary sense, rather than its primary meaning.  Like in the phrase, “the grass always grows greener…,” we use the word grass equivocally, as a metaphor.

Or when we say, “I’m going to watch some tv.” We don’t mean that we will literally watch the tv itself. We mean that we will watch something that the tv, as a medium of visual communication, presents to our eyes.

The opposite of equivocal is univocal, like when someone says, “I’m going to Walmart to buy a tv.” That’s using the word tv univocally.

