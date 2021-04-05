Angry Catholic Easter Monday

Today at Holy Mass we read about a cover-up orchestrated by high-ranking religious officials. An attempted cover-up, anyway.

Chapters 27 and 28 of St. Matthew’s gospel recount how, on the day after Jesus’ death, the chief priests and Pharisees asked Pilate for help. Jesus had predicted that He would rise from the dead on the third day. The chief priests and Pharisees wanted to prevent the Lord’s followers from stealing the body from the tomb, so that they could claim their beloved rabbi had risen as He had predicted.

So the chief priests and Pharisees asked Pilate that the tomb be “sealed” and a guard placed until three days had passed.

Pilate assented.

Then, the following morning, the guard posted at the tomb saw an angel “whose appearance was like lightning and his clothes white as snow.” The angel rolled the stone away from the tomb. The guards were terrified. Some of the guards went into the city to tell the chief priests what they had seen.

The chief priests then gave a large sum of money to the soldiers, telling them, “You are to say, ‘His disciples came by night and stole him while we were asleep.’ And if this gets to the ears of the governor, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble.” [Roman soldiers could be executed for falling asleep while on watch duty.]

They tried to cover up the Resurrection, by paying a bribe to silence the witnesses.

—

