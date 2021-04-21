The Incarnation: Metaphysical Objections

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 40

quiddity the nature of a thing, its essence; that which makes a thing what it is

individuation what makes something a unique instance of its nature. Think: these particular atoms

supposit or hypostasis = this individual thing. If the thing is rational the hypostasis = a person

and accidental does not mean “inadvertent;” it means, not pertaining to the essence or substance.

This chapter lays out the objections. St. Thomas will solve them in upcoming chapters. So it’s like another cliff-hanger 🙂

Maybe the Incarnation really is impossible?! Just wait till the next episode!