The Incarnation: Metaphysical Objections

terms…
quiddity the nature of a thing, its essence; that which makes a thing what it is
individuation what makes something a unique instance of its nature. Think: these particular atoms
remember:
supposit or hypostasis = this individual thing. If the thing is rational the hypostasis = a person
and accidental does not mean “inadvertent;” it means, not pertaining to the essence or substance.
—
This chapter lays out the objections. St. Thomas will solve them in upcoming chapters. So it’s like another cliff-hanger 🙂
Maybe the Incarnation really is impossible?! Just wait till the next episode!