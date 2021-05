We rightly attribute the Incarnation to the Holy Spirit.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 46

—

But Christ is not the “son” of the Holy Spirit.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 47

—

We cannot call Christ a “creature” without qualification.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 48

—

