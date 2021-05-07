One-Page Plea + Video May 7, 2021 frmarkdwhite — Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “One-Page Plea + Video”
Dear Father Mark,
Just wanted to let you know that I wrote a card to Beniamino Cardinal Stella.
Also, know that you are very much in my thoughts and in my prayers.
Sincerely in Christ,
Barbara Ostrin
I have written to Beniamino and am on way to mail it. Beautiful video…thank you for speaking to us.
Judy R.
We have written to the Cardinal. We’d be happy to provide you with a copy of our letter. Email us with an address, email of snail mail.