SCG on the Suitability of the Incarnation

First St. Thomas outlines objections to the suitability of the Incarnation…
He outlines a solution, demonstrating the eminent suitability of God becoming man…
Then he answers the objections laid out in chapter 53.
pedagogue = teacher or tutor
Twenty years ago today, I made my lifetime promises, and then-Cardinal-Archbishop Theodore McCarrick ordained me a transitional deacon. I entered this mysterious thing called “the clerical state.”
May the good Lord preserve me, and all of us, in His service, according to His holy will.