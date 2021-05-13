SCG on the Suitability of the Incarnation

frmarkdwhite

Palermo Pantocrator Christ priest

First St. Thomas outlines objections to the suitability of the Incarnation…

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 53

He outlines a solution, demonstrating the eminent suitability of God becoming man…

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 54

Then he answers the objections laid out in chapter 53.

pedagogue = teacher or tutor

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 55

Twenty years ago today, I made my lifetime promises, and then-Cardinal-Archbishop Theodore McCarrick ordained me a transitional deacon. I entered this mysterious thing called “the clerical state.”

May the good Lord preserve me, and all of us, in His service, according to His holy will.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s