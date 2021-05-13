SCG on the Suitability of the Incarnation

First St. Thomas outlines objections to the suitability of the Incarnation…

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 53

—

He outlines a solution, demonstrating the eminent suitability of God becoming man…

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 54

—

Then he answers the objections laid out in chapter 53.

pedagogue = teacher or tutor

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 55

—

Twenty years ago today, I made my lifetime promises, and then-Cardinal-Archbishop Theodore McCarrick ordained me a transitional deacon. I entered this mysterious thing called “the clerical state.”

May the good Lord preserve me, and all of us, in His service, according to His holy will.