St. Thomas has outlined an analogy between bodily life and spiritual life. Now he develops that analogy to explain the sacraments of Christian initiation…

—

Holy Baptism

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 59

—

Confirmation

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 60

—

The Holy Eucharist

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 61