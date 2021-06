Extreme Unction:

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 73

Holy Orders:

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 74

Back in February of 2020, Kerri O’Brien of ABC8 News in Richmond came to visit St. Joseph’s in Martinsville, to report on the situation.

They have nominated Kerri and her producer for an Emmy Award for the report! Congratulations. Hope you win it, Kerri 🙂

Honored with @CapitalEmmys nomination for our story on a local priest ordered into silence by @RichmondDiocese Bishop. Very proud of the hardwork and talented @8NEWS Cool Will McCue. pic.twitter.com/vOESwPdQoU — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) May 20, 2021