Invitation to Get Together

—

transcript (with dates, times, and locations)

Seems like America is back. We can go places. We can get together. Praise God.

A year ago, the pandemic separated us, and the bishop here suspended me unjustly from ministry. He has prohibited me from celebrating the sacraments publicly, and now he is trying to have me kicked out of the priesthood entirely. I am trying to fight that.

I have obeyed the suspension order, and I will continue to obey it. I love the priesthood and the Catholic Church. I am no Protestant. I am no rebel.

But the bishop cannot prohibit me completely from trying to help the Church. Let’s get together again, and do something good.

I will host a series of talks given by survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergymen. These brave heroes will give us a vision for what our Church can be.

We will start this summer, with talks by Chris O’Leary, Mark Vath, and Becky Ianni. The first talks will take place here in Virginia–in Martinsville, Roanoke, Richmond, and Alexandria.

We’re calling ourselves “Our Church, our Problem.” The series of talks is called, “I Survived, and I Have a Vision.”

—

The first talks in the series…

Mr. Chris O’Leary in Martinsville: Sunday, June 27, 5pm at Grand Fiesta Venue, 6812 Greensboro Rd.

Mr. Chris O’Leary in Roanoke: Monday, June 28 at 6:30pm at the Jefferson Center

Mr. Mark Vath in Martinsville: Sunday, July 25 at 5pm at Grand Fiesta Venue

more info about talks in Richmond and NoVa to follow soon

—

Let’s get together again. I look forward to seeing you.