Emmy Award June 27, 2021June 27, 2021 frmarkdwhite Honored to be awarded an Emmy tonight with photojournalist Cool Will McCue. @martinsvillemar thank you for trusting us to tell your story. @CapitalEmmys thank you and congrats to all the nominees/winners tonight. pic.twitter.com/lJQtzpoFlO — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) June 27, 2021 — Congratulations to Kerri and Will 🙂 The award-winning story is HERE.
One thought on “Emmy Award”
It’s pretty cool that you’re the subject of an Emmy-winning story.
Ann White