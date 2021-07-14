Richmond Report + Is the Church a Corporation?

frmarkdwhite

One thought on “Richmond Report + Is the Church a Corporation?

  1. Here is a rule of life that I think is almost always true:

    an organization that prohibits or discourages criticism or questions of its stated beliefs is saying “we are afraid that any inquiry or questions about our principles and claims will easily show they are false–maybe even based on something we are afraid to acknowledge”.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s