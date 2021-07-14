A Virginia priest could be removed from priesthood. He continued to blog about the Catholic Church sex abuse scandals even after the Catholic Diocese of Richmond Bishop ordered him to keep quiet. https://t.co/1XacQNq41E #Virginia
— 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) July 14, 2021
—
One thought on “Richmond Report + Is the Church a Corporation?”
Here is a rule of life that I think is almost always true:
an organization that prohibits or discourages criticism or questions of its stated beliefs is saying “we are afraid that any inquiry or questions about our principles and claims will easily show they are false–maybe even based on something we are afraid to acknowledge”.