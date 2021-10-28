Holed-up here, just west of Richmond to pray and prepare for tomorrow’s meeting.
Thank you for praying for a miracle of peace and mutual understanding. Perfect day to pray for miracles, the Feast of St. Jude.
6 thoughts on “Bear Creek Lake”
Prayers for a productive meeting that identifies a path to your return to public church service.
Prayers for direction. Beautiful lake, love the colors of the trees.
We stayed in a cabin there early this year. Praying for you.
Prayers continue… may all parties cone to a eeasonable outcome…the lake is beautiful… and living up here ive really come to discover this is my fav time of year…. In part because this is the time of year god uses so many colors to show the beauty in the world… stay strong…. Many prayers… gods peace…
Prayers through the intercession of St. Jude for a positive outcome! God bless you abundantly today and forever amen
Fr. Mark, you have been and continue to be constantly in my prayers. I pray for the miracle of reconciliation between you and the Bishop. May you feel the love of so many of us whose life your ministry has impacted so much, and may God’s love support and strengthen you.
Love, Judy R.