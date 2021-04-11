How Can Christ be Human without Being a Human Person?

With Chapter 35, we begin a series of chapters that consider how divine nature and human nature can unite in one Person, the eternal Son of God.

This chapter explains the wrongness of Eutyches’ solution to this problem, which is known as the heresy of monophysitism. St. Thomas thoroughly explains what we mean when we refer to human “nature.”

Chap. 35 is just the beginning of St. Thomas’ treatment of the union-of-two-natures-in-one-Person problem. There’s more to come, so don’t be alarmed when the end of this chapter leaves you wanting more.

Summa Contra Gentiles, Book IV, chapter 35