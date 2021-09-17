Interview with LifeSite News September 17, 2021September 17, 2021 frmarkdwhite Click HERE for the article. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Interview with LifeSite News”
Oh, no. You’re already in bed with the white nationalists at Church Militant and you then decide to go to the Catholic snakeoil salesmen at LifeSiteNews in a video that isn’t even mic’ed correctly. You really don’t think this is going to bring you back to active priesthood, do you? Have you started looking for a job yet?